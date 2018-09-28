Pensioner collapses during prayer session in Oyo State

An unidentified pensioner has collapsed during a prayer session organised for retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners in Ibadan.

The inter religious prayer session according to a report was fervent and intense but while it lasted this unidentified pensioner slumped.

Unconfirmed reports say the senior citizen might had suffered a stroke.

Briefing newsmen, Chairman of the Oyo state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Gbadegesin Akande, lamented the plight of senior citizens which he says has become pathetic.

He wants the state government to take proactive steps.

They had served their motherland meritoriously but their entitlements are not forthcoming, despite exploring all known means to get their dues.

They however pleaded with the Oyo State Government to urgently ameliorate their sufferings.

The Oyo NUP had earlier sued the state government for non payment of their entitlements.

Leaders of the Pensioners Union are calling on the Abiola Ajimobi led government to ensure that all funds received from the central government are used to offset outstanding debts of pensioners.

