Plateau government imposes curfew in Jos
News
Nigeria
Plateau government imposes curfew in Jos

Following civil unrest in parts of Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau, the State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two areas.

Mr Richard Tokma, the Acting Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS), announced this in a statement issued on Friday in Jos.

Tokma said the decision to impose the curfew followed serious security report from on areas.

“Sequel to the security breach in parts of Jos North and Jos South, Gov. Simon Lalong has approved the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the two local government areas with immediate effect, ” he said.

The SGS stressed the determination of the state government to ensure safety of lives and properties of its citizens and called on residents of the state to be calm and law abiding.

He also urged residents to report suspicious movements in their vicinity to the security agencies for prompt action.

