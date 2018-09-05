Police apologizes to South south leader over raid of his Abuja house

Men of the Nigerian Police Force who raided the residence of South-south leader, Chief Edwin Clark, in Abuja on Tuesday, after accusing him of hiding guns in his house have been arrested.

The police in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, said the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris neither gave the order nor was he aware of the raid.

Moshood said Clark had accepted the apology tendered by the police, indicating that the chief’s earlier demand for an open apology from the police had been met.

The four officers who carried out the controversial raid are also said to be undergoing disciplinary measures; while an informant who was involved would be paraded on Wednesday, police said.

Share this: Tweet



