The Abia state Police command has nabbed two bankers accused of making illegal withdrawals from customers accounts.

Speaking to newsmen the state Commissioner of Police, Anthony Michael Ogbizi warned members of the public not to give out their bvn or account details easily.

He also urged Nigerians to report any sign of fraudulent activities found in their accounts.

The two bankers were among other suspects arrested by the police in collaboration with the Nig.Army 14th brigade command.

