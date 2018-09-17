Premier league: West Ham beat Everton 3-1

West Ham beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park to secure their first Premier League points of the season as Marco Silva tasted defeat for the first time as Everton manager.

A much-changed West Ham side took the lead after 11 minutes following a swift counter-attack through Andriy Yarmolenko and the Ukrainian forward curled a stunning shot into the net 20 minutes later to make it two.

Gylfi Sigurdsson headed Everton back into the match on the stroke of halftime, but Marko Arnautovic’s goal just after the hour mark ensured West Ham climbed off the bottom of the table and up to 16th.

Elsewhere , Burnley are still without a Premier League win this season after Raul Jimenez’s second-half goal earned Wolves a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Super Sunday.

