Protest in Jos as army drains river in search of missing General

In an attempt to search for Major General Idris Alkali who was declared missing weeks back and allegedly killed and dumped into a river in a community in Jos South local government area of the Plateau State, the army headquarters has ordered the immediate evacuation of water from the river to ascertain what’s underneath.

The army’s decision has now triggered a protests by women in the community who claimed the river is their ancestral source of water saying the army’s decision is taboo and can lead to death in the community, based on their belief.

The Army, while addressing journalists on their own part says they are acting on directives from the army headquarters to drain the river alleged to be a dumping site of people killed within the area of which the missing general can be among.

The head of the operation at the site, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohammed said they are acting on directives from the army headquarters and would stop at nothing to carry out the order.

Major General Mohammed I. Alkali had just retired from service as the Chief of Administration, Nigerian Army Headquarters when he went missing.

Sources say the incident happened on Monday, September 3, the day the Major General was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi.

