Resurrect Westerhof football culture -Taribo West to NFF

Former member of the Super Eagles team to France ’98 and Korean/Japan 2002 World cup as well as a member of the of the gold winning Atlanta ’96 Olympic squad, Taribo West, has said that the football culture, which made the duo of Westerhof and Bonfrere to succeed with the national team, were dead, and should be resurrected.

The former Super Eagles defender, wants the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to revive the football culture adopted by former handler, Clemens Westerhof and his successor, Bonfrere Jo in their days with the team.

Taribo, who is now a pastor, said.

“In the days of Clemens Westerhof and Jo Bonfrere, there was a football culture that was so useful to the Nigerian football system,”

“That was why Nigerian football fans did not feel it so much when Stephen Keshi left the stage.

It also helped us when Rashidi Yekini and our generation left the team because younger players had already been groomed to take over from us. We need to go back to that football culture.

“But I see coach Gernot Rohr moving towards that direction. He was wise enough to prepare some young players for a crucial moment like this.

The likes of Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi won’t be available for the Nations Cup qualifier against Seychelles this weekend, but I don’t see their absence affecting the Eagles because we have some young players who can deliver.

“In the next two or three years, Mikel, Ogeyi Onazi and some other members of the team would no longer be there, and that is why we must go back to that football culture adopted by Westerhof and Bonfrere,” he stated.

Taribo urged the team to do everything possible to beat Seychelles this weekend and also fly pa

Share this: Tweet



