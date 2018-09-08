Rights activist expresses interest in contest for Benue house of reps under SDP

A leading contender for the Apa/Agatu federal constituency seat in Benue state in next year’s general elections, James Melvin Ejeh picks his expression of interest and nomination forms under the Social Democratic Party, SDP. election.

While picking the forms at the party’s Secretariat Friday in Abuja, Mr. James Melvin Ejeh says his campaign and eventual mandate will be hinged on these cardinal areas of partnering with both foreign and local organisations to commence the reconstruction of some destroyed communities in Agatu local government by herdsmen, women empowerment, youth development, strong educational development, good medicare for the sick and vulnerable people and quality legislation that will strengthen security of lives and properties in Apa/Agatu in Benue state.

The House of Representatives hopeful, who is known for his humane disposition to people generally, promise that the Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency will become the envy of other constituencies if given the opportunity to represent them at the Green Chambers.

He noted that as a result of his deep concern for his people, he will always be at their beck and call which explains why he is so accessible as the era of constituents not been able to access their leaders will be gone as soon as he is elected.

Share this: Tweet



