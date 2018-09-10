Rohr invites Udoh, three other home-based stars for Eagles’ friendly

Following their emphatic 3-nil win over Seychelles in an AFCON qualifier over the weekend, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will hope to continue from where they left off when they face Liberia in international friendly in Monrovia on Tuesday.

5 home-based players have been included in the squad to face Liberia by coach Gernot Rohr.

Mfon Udoh, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, and Sunday Adetunji from Enyimba, FC Ifeanyiubah’s defender, Adeleye Olamilekan and Lobi Stars’ Ebube Duru will join 14 foreign-based players for the game.

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah, and is scheduled for the 35,000 –capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Share this: Tweet



