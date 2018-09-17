Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus

Portuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal in the Italian Serie A as defending champions, Juventus extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo.

Ronaldo scored the first of his two goals for Juve in the 50th minute with a close-range finish. The 33-year old former Real Madrid man slotted in the second goal 15 minutes later.

Playing his fourth game of the new League season, Ronaldo lost two more chances to add to his tally later on in the game.

Khouma Babacar pulled one goal back for Sassuolo and Brazilian forward, Douglas Costa was sent off, but the Italian Champions held on for the win.

Share this: Tweet



