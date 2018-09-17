Home Football Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus
Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus
Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus

Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus

Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus

Chelsea not ready to let go of defender, Marcos Alonso

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

Juventus win 34th Serie A title

#ElClasico : Barca beat Madrid 3-0, race 14 points clear

Image result for Ronaldo scores first goals for JuventusPortuguese forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal in the Italian Serie A as defending champions, Juventus extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo.

Ronaldo scored the first of his two goals for Juve in the 50th minute with a close-range finish. The 33-year old former Real Madrid man slotted in the second goal 15 minutes later.

Playing his fourth game of the new League season, Ronaldo lost two more chances to add to his tally later on in the game.

Khouma Babacar pulled one goal back for Sassuolo and Brazilian forward, Douglas Costa was sent off, but the Italian Champions held on for the win.

