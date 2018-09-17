Home Football Ronaldo scores first goals for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first Juventus goal as the defending Serie A champions extended their 100 per cent start to the season with a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo in Turin.

The summer signing from Real Madrid got off the mark for his new club in the 50th minute with a close-range finish and slotted in his second 15 minutes later.

The 33-year-old Portugal forward, playing his fourth game for Juve, had two great chances to add to the brace, but shot off-target on each occasion.

Sassuolo pulled one back in added time via Khouma Babacar and Douglas Costa was sent off but the hosts held on.

Coach for Juventus, Massimiliano Allegri had said before the match that he was not concerned that Ronaldo has failed to find the net despite 23 shots at goal in the team’s three wins out of three so far this season.

“I don’t expect Ronaldo to do more or less than what he did in the first three games.”

“I believe tomorrow could be his day.”

