Russia accuses Kiev of shooting down Malaysian airlines flight 17

Russia’s Defence ministry says it has evidence that the missile which took down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Eastern Ukraine belonged to Kiev.

The ministry presented what it says are registry books, indicating that the missile with the number discovered by the Joint Investigation Team was transferred to the territory of Ukrainian Soviet Republic in December 1986 and has never left the country since.

It also shared findings of Russian investigators who stated that many of the videos allegedly showing the route of the Buk missile launcher were fabricated.

Spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, says the evidence will be sent to the Dutch investigators.

MH17 was shot down over rebel-held territory in Eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 aboard. Russia has denied any involvement.

Share this: Tweet



