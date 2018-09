Rwanda frees opposition leader after 15 years in prison

Rwanda has freed an opposition leader who had been jailed for 15 years, after President Paul Kagame exercised his power to grant mercy.

The Justice ministry said Victoire Ingabire, who leads the unregistered FDU-Inkingi opposition party, was released along with other prisoners, jailed in 2015 for plotting to kill President Paul Kagame.

Kagame is being praised for Rwanda’s economic recovery after the 1994 genocide but critics say he has muzzled free media and dissenting voices.

