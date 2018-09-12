Sanwoolu submits gov nomination form, vows to take Lagos to next level

An APC governorship aspirant in Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu,has denied that his ambition has nothing to do with the party’s National leader, Bola Tinubu.

Sanwo-Olu is challenging incumbent Akinwunmi Ambode for the APC ticket, and has been reported to have been endorsed by Tinubu.

Speaking while addressing reporters at the headquarters of the APC in Abuja after submitting his nomination form on Wednesday, the governorship aspirant of the party ruling in Lagos state, Jide Sanwoolu, said people are yet to know the kind of person that he is.

Sanwoolu said: “I have just submitted my expression of interest and nomination forms to contest 2019 election under our great party. Just to formally let you know that, the exercise has been concluded and I will be taken formal declaration speech when I get back to Lagos state.

“Like I said, I am 53 years myself. There is no doubt that things would be said here and there. A man that is standing in front of you, fully grown-man with several years of experience… People have been asking questions, people are yet to know the kind of person I am.

“Like I said, it is about the Lagos of our dream, it is about the Lagos we want to take to the next level.

“I think it has nothing to do with our leader and there is no denial that he’s our national leader. And he takes back position not only in the state but in the national and you know he has interest in the well-being and improvement in Nigeria’s dream.

“So, by extension, Lagos is a dream that he is pertinent about and we will continue to refer to him as our leader but most important thing is I am in front of you, this is who I am, this is what I have come to express to you and Lagos, certainly will be a better place to live for all us ”

With his nomination form submitted, he declared that his ambition is about taking Lagos to the next level, and promised to make the people its priority.

