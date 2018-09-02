Saraki’s ancestral home divided over his presidential ambition

There seems to be a sharp division among the people of Agbaji in Ilorin, the ancestral home of Senate President Bukola Saraki over his presidential ambition.

While a section of the Agbaji quarters loyal to the APC has declared its support for the re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari, another group loyal to the PDP has thrown its weight behind the aspiration of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The disunity within the Agbaji quarters began when APC chieftain, Umar Aiyelabegan addressed

journalists pledging his support for the reelection of President Buhari, alleging that the Senate President has not done enough for the community.

But this did not go down well with other members of the community as they enumerated various achievements of their son whom they described as capable and well equipped to lead the country if given the chance.

Recall that Saraki had on Thursday declared his ambition to run for the office of the President in the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Share this: Tweet



