SARS operatives warned against illegal operations

Operatives of the special anti robbery Squad have been asked to keep to the new core mandate of their operations which are to investigate robbery, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SARS who stated this in Osogbo while addressing the SARS operatives at the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo said any one caught flouting the rules would be shown the way out of the force with immediate effect.

DCP Ilori also warned them against carrying arms in mofty, pursuing Yahoo boys, engaging in stop and search among others.

