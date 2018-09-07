Home News SARS reformation committee visits Abia
Image result for SARS reformation committee visits AbiaFollowing the directive by the presidency to the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris to reform the federal special anti robbery squad in the country, the team sent to Southeast and South south paid visit to Abia state.

The reformation team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Austin Gbaraba, met with the commissioner of police,Anthony Ogbizi to discuss more on their findings in the state.

The police boss assured the people of the new reformed FSARS and the command’s commitment to see Abia safe as the 2019 election primaries draws closer.

