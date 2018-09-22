Home News SARS rescue abducted son of Borno APC chairman
Operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Maiduguri have rescued Kashim Bukar-Dalori, the four- year old son of the Borno All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman kidnapped on Wednesday.

The boy was kidnapped from Maiduguri Capital school, by an unknown woman who falsely claimed to be relative of the child.

The Borno state Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu had earlier on Thursday said that they are on the trail of the kidnappers and would soon make an arrest.

Sources close to the police said the boy, who was kept in Albarka Hotel in Maiduguri by the lady who picked him up from his school and her 2 accomplices were waiting in Kano to Collect the 20 million naira ransom money.

Police Public Relations Officer, Borno Command,  Dsp Edet Okon confirmed that IRT Team in Kano made the arrest.

“I can comfirm that the son of the APC Chairman that was kidnapped has been rescued and the 3 suspects were also arrested. The suspects would be investigated and charged to court soon, ” he said.

