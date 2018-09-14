Scores of insurgents killed at Damasak – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has neutralized scores of Boko Haram insurgents who attacked a military base in Damasak, Borno State.

The Army spokesperson, Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, in a statement yesterday in Maiduguri, said the terrorists attempted to attack the military formation at 6p.m. on Wednesday, but were outsmarted by the ‘gallant troops’.

“In continuation of the earlier release by the Nigerian Army, on attack to 145 Battalion location by Boko Haram Terrorists at DAMASAK at about 6pm yesterday evening Wednesday 12 September 2018.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to state that, 145 Battalion deployed in Operation LAFIYA DOLE at DAMASAK, Mobar Local Government Area of Borno State on 12 September 2018, inflicted many casualties on the Boko Haram Terrorists and their weapons as well as vehicles were captured and some where destroyed during the encounter.

“Seven (7) members of the terrorists group were neutralized during the encounter while others flee into the nearby bush. Items recovered include two vehicles, one Anti Aircraft Gun, four AK 47 rifles, seven (7) magazines, two Hand Grenades, one bayonet, 47 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 174 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

“Efforts are on by the troops to get other fleeing members of the group. Unfortunately, seven soldiers sustained injuries during the attack. The wounded soldiers have been evacuated to the military medical facility for attention”, he stated.

