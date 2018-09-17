Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandate

Senator Uche Elwunife wants the Nigerian judicial system revamped to serve as the hope for the under-privileged in the society.

She lamented that her removal from the senate was as a result of judicial rascality which she advocated should be addressed ahead of future election litigations in the country.

Senator Ekwunife also revealed that Leader of the APC in Anambra state, Senator Chris Ngige purchased the Nomination and Expression of Interest form for her to re-contest the Anambra central senatorial election.

She expressed her gratitude to supporters who came to identify with her during the opening of a new Catholic Chapel in Awka.

Worshipers who spoke with newsmen praised President Muhmmadu Buhari for developmental projects delivered to the people of the South East zone.

