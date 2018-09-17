Home News Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandate
Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandate
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandate

0
0
now viewing

Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandate

now playing

Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene

now playing

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

now playing

No date for National Assembly reconvening on INEC Budget

now playing

Senate President calls for investigation into National Assembly invasion.

now playing

Ogun AD guber aspirant condemns NASS invasion

Image result for Senator Ekwunife vows to reclaim stolen mandateSenator Uche Elwunife wants the Nigerian judicial system revamped to serve as the hope for the under-privileged in the society.

She lamented that her removal from the senate was as a result of judicial rascality which she advocated should be addressed ahead of future election litigations in the country.

Senator Ekwunife also revealed that Leader of the APC in Anambra state, Senator Chris Ngige purchased the Nomination and Expression of Interest form for her to re-contest the Anambra central senatorial election.

She expressed her gratitude to supporters who came to identify with her during the opening of a new Catholic Chapel in Awka.

Worshipers who spoke with newsmen praised President Muhmmadu Buhari for developmental projects delivered to the people of the South East zone.

Related Posts

Kwara governorship aspirant calls on NASS to reconvene

TVCN 0

2019: NASS Committees to decide source of INEC budget funding

TVCN 0

No date for National Assembly reconvening on INEC Budget

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies