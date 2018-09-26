Serena ready to move on from U.S open final controversy

Following Serena Williams defeat by Naomi Osaka, Serena says she wants to move on from her controversial US Open final.

Serena Williams was given a code violation for coaching in the final, incurred a point penalty for racquet smashing and was docked a game for verbal abuse.

The-23-time grand slam winner denied she was being coached from the stands, despite her coach Patrick Mouratoglou saying he was sending her signals.

Williams, who was aiming to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, said she had not received any tactics from Mouratoglou, telling the umpire she would “never cheat to win and would rather lose”.

Following the final she was fined 17,000 Dollars for the code violations.

