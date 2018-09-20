Home Health Shark attacks 12 year old girl in Australia
Shark attacks 12 year old girl in Australia
Health
International
World News
0

Shark attacks 12 year old girl in Australia

0
0
now viewing

Shark attacks 12 year old girl in Australia

now playing

Australian PM, fighting for political life, dumps tax policy

now playing

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

Lehman-Aussie-TVCNEWS
now playing

Australian cricket coach to resign after ball-tampering scandal

ASEANSummitTVCNews
now playing

ASEAN leaders reaffirm code of conduct for South China Sea

ASEAN-TVCNews
now playing

Leaders welcomed to ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Sydney

A 12-year-old girl has been attacked by a shark in waters off Australia’s tropical northeast coast on Thursday, Sept.20.  The second attack in the tourist region in as many days.

Rescuers were called to Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island, near the Great Barrier Reef, and found the girl with leg injuries.

The island where the girl was bitten is a popular tourist site 900 km northwest of the state capital Brisbane.

The attack followed the dramatic rescue of 46-year-old woman, Justine Barwick, who was bitten by a shark while swimming at dusk from a yacht in the same area on Wednesday evening.

Barwick was badly hurt on the upper right leg, said a doctor who assisted at the scene. She was then airlifted to Mackay hospital by rescue helicopter where she remains in a critical condition.

Related Posts

Australian PM, fighting for political life, dumps tax policy

TVCN 0

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

TVCN 0
Lehman-Aussie-TVCNEWS

Australian cricket coach to resign after ball-tampering scandal

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies