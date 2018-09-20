Shark attacks 12 year old girl in Australia

A 12-year-old girl has been attacked by a shark in waters off Australia’s tropical northeast coast on Thursday, Sept.20. The second attack in the tourist region in as many days.

Rescuers were called to Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island, near the Great Barrier Reef, and found the girl with leg injuries.

The island where the girl was bitten is a popular tourist site 900 km northwest of the state capital Brisbane.

The attack followed the dramatic rescue of 46-year-old woman, Justine Barwick, who was bitten by a shark while swimming at dusk from a yacht in the same area on Wednesday evening.

Barwick was badly hurt on the upper right leg, said a doctor who assisted at the scene. She was then airlifted to Mackay hospital by rescue helicopter where she remains in a critical condition.

