Six north eastern states shut out of power supply

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has stated that due to the tripping on fault of the Jos-Gombe 330kV Transmission Line, which had just undergone Annual Scheduled Maintenance, the North Eastern States including Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa Borno, Yobe and Taraba are currently out of power supply.

The line tripping occurred at about 19:09, 22nd September, 2018 after it was re-energized. All efforts are being made by the company’s line engineering crew to resolve the problem and restore the transmission line accordingly.

In a statement issued by the General Manager Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN took outage yesterday to undertake the Annual Scheduled Maintenance of the 330kV transmission line from Jos to Gombe.

“After the maintenance work has been completed by the combined engineering maintenance crew from Gombe and Jos Transmission Substations, the transmission line was reclosed and energized at about 15:09 hours Saturday 22nd September, 2018. At 19:09 hours however, the line tripped due to fault on the line. TCN quickly initiated the patrol of the transmission line to detect and rectify the fault.

“The release noted that as at 18:30pm, on Sunday, the line engineering crew patrolling the Jos part of the 330kV transmission line has completed investigations on that part of the line, while the Gombe part of the transmission line trace is still ongoing.

“The entire line cannot be energized until both ends of the line trace have been concluded. Once completed, the findings would be analyzed and faults cleared, TCN will then re-energized the transmission line.

“TCN sincerely regrets inconveniences caused by the outage and also apologizes to the Government and people of the six North Eastern states affected by the outage, while assuring that efforts are ongoing to ensure a speedy completion of the transmission line trace and faults clearance in other to reclose and energize the 330kV transmission line”.

