SON develops 339 new standards to promote Agric export

Image result for SON develops 339 new standards to promote Agric exportThe Standards Organisation of Nigeria has developed 339 new standards aimed at reducing incessant rejection of Nigeria’s products at the export market

Giving a brief on the development, the Director General represented by top directors of the agency explained that the new sets of standards were approved by the board of governing council.

It was noted that specific standards and codes were developed for agricultural products as part of efforts to boost Nigeria’s export potential, while considerations were given for the approval of standards for African traditional medicines in line with its conformity assessment programme.

