South Sudan court sentences ten soldiers to jail
South Sudan court sentences ten soldiers to jail

South Sudan court sentences ten soldiers to jail

Image result for South Sudan court sentences ten soldiers to jailA military court in South Sudan has sentenced ten soldiers to jail for the rape of foreign aid workers and the murder of a local journalist.

The court also ordered the South Sudanese government to pay each rape survivor $4,000 in compensation.

The crimes were committed during a rampage in the Terrain Hotel in the capital, Juba, in 2016.

More than 70 people, including two UN peacekeepers, were killed in three days of fighting.

A UN report accused peacekeepers of failing to respond to pleas for help.

