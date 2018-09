Th federal government’s economic agenda as well as the fight against corruption have received a boost as the South West chapter of Veterans and Concerned Patriotic Elders have given the administration a thumbs up.

At a march to support President Buhari in Lagos, the Veterans declared that his agenda to reposition Nigeria has already put the nation on a highway to prosperity.

They urged him to continue his good work as it has brought immense benefits to all citizens.

Share this: Tweet