Strike threat: FG, Organised Labour meet in Abuja
Strike threat: FG, Organised Labour meet in Abuja

Image result for Strike threat: FG, Organised Labour meet in AbujaLabour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige is locked in a meeting with leaders of organised labour in Abuja as workers set to begin nationwide strike on Thursday.

In their separate opening remarks, both parties express their desire for a crisis-free industrial relations.

Chris Ngige denies taking sides in the workings of the now suspended tripartite committee on minimum wage.

But labour leaders through NLC President, Ayuba Wabba decry the indefinite postponement of the activities of the committee at a time hope of a new minimum wage was in the offing.

The meeting later went into closed door.

Earlier, leaders of the various labour bodies justified need for the proposed nationwide strike at a news conference in Abuja.

They insisted no going back until the federal government convenes the meeting of the tripartite committee so as to conclude its deliberations and arrive at a new figure as minimum wage.

