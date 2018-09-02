Home Football Super Eagles to lodge at Savoy Hotel Resort ahead Seychelles clash
Super Eagles to lodge at Savoy Hotel Resort ahead Seychelles clash
Super Eagles will be lodged at the Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa in Victoria ahead of Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.

The Savoy Hotel Resort and Spa is a four star hotel situated at the Mahe Island and it’s a 25 minutes drive from the Seychelles International Airport.

Meanwhile ,Turkey –based forward Henry Onyekuru will be the first player to arrive at the team’s hotel on Monday morning as Nigeria begin preparation for Saturday’s clash with the Pirates of Seychelles.

The Galatasaray SK forward is expected to land in Victoria on the island of Mahe at 11am on Monday.

He is expected to be joined by Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, who will arrive with the Nigeria-based members of the technical crew and backroom staff two and half hours later.

Other invited players on the 24-man roster will arrive at the team hotel on Tuesday, with one group to come in before breakfast and another group expected at lunchtime.

