Survey shows Al-Makura’s deputy, three others most popular guber aspirants

Image result for Survey shows Al-Makura's deputy, three others most popular guber aspirantsA survey conducted by a Non Governmental Organization, Confidence Building Initiative International has tipped the Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agara,

Managing Director of Dangote Sugar refinery Abdullahi Sule and Former Senator Solomon Ewuga as the most popular aspirants in the contest.

The organization unveiled their findings at a press briefing held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat, Lafia.

He said the findings emerge after sampling opinions from residents and voters of the state.

