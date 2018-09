Aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party in Taraba state have pledged their support for Governor Darius Ishaku’s second term bid.

They made the pledge while submitting their nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s secretariat.

Chairman of the party, Victor Bala, who received the documents promised inclusive primaries.

He described Ishaku’s second term bid as a settled issue, saying no vacancy exists in the Taraba Government House.

