Taraba Police command gun down three robbers

Taraba state police command has encountered three notorious armed robbers in a gun duel along Bali road.

The robbers were dispossessing innocent traders who were returning from a local market before they met their Waterloo.

The state commissioner of police David Akinremi made the disclosure in a press release

According to him his men routing along Bali-Garbabi road,had an encounter with hoodlums robbing some victims while on their way to the market.

He explained that In the ensuing gun duel, three of the armed robbers were shot dead while others escaped with gun shot injuries.

He said that a locally fabricated brownie pistol with seven rounds of .75mm ammunition and criminal charms were recovered from them.

It will be recalled that this armed group has been operating along this axis particularly on market days and has been on the Command radar until they met their waterloo.

The statement appealed to the members of general public to enjoin to watch out for people with gun shot injuries and report immediately to the nearest police station while assuring them of the command renewed efforts at ridding the state of all criminal element .

