Taraba Speaker administers oath of office on newly elected member

The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, has administered oath of office on the newly elected member of Takum 1 Constituency.

At a ceremony held on Friday,Peter Diah issued a copy each of the 1999 constitution and the House Order to guide Samson Garba in his new role. He charged him not to betray the confidence reposed on him by his constituents.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC,) presented the new lawmaker with a certificate of return while Gov Darius Ishaku advised the election umpire to remain impartial.

