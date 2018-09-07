Home News Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku promises more dividends if reelected
Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku promises more dividends if reelected
Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku promises more dividends if reelected

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku promises more dividends if reelected

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba State  has promised  to execute more projects that will touch the lives of the common man in the state  if  reelected into office in 2019.

The Governor stated this at the Wadata plaza in Abuja while submitting his nomination and  expression of interest form to contest next year’s gubernatorial election.

Key players in Taraba state political landscape comprising the state deputy governor Haruna Manu,Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Peter Diah, Secretary to the state government Anthony Jellason, Senator Shuaibu Lau and a host of others accompanied Governor ishaku to submit his nomination form at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, Ishaku said infrastructural development willing remain top priority of his administration  if reelected for a second term in office.

He thanked the People’s Democratic party for giving him the platform to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

In his remarks, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, kola Ologbondiyan described Governor Darius Ishaku as a treasure to the People’s Democratic Party.

He thanked him for his sacrifice toward rebuilding the party and assured him of the secretariats resolve to support him at all times.

Alhaji Abubakar Bawa, Special adviser to Governor Darius Ishaku on political matters said that Ishaku remains the candidate to beat.

Wadata plaza headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party was a behieve of activities as various  Youth groups and women from Taraba state stormed the arena  in solidarity with governor Ishaku’s second term bid.

