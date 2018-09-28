Technicians converge on Lagos, set to improve standards

National president of the Nigeria automobile Technicians association has said they are building on their skills and already existing knowledge in order to effectively handle the repairs of newly manufactured vehicles.

This formed part of the discussions and resolutions reached at the National executive council meeting of the association in Lagos

The Nigeria automobile technicians association is an umbrella body of all practicing auto technicians and trades men in Nigeria.

The association has evolved through series of challenges in Nigeria’s macro economic dynamics to emerge in the informal sector of Nigeria’s economy.

This gathering is focused on repositioning and strengthening partnership which will help them cue into technological innovations of the 21st century.

For the chairman Lagos state council of NATA, the need for government to establish more mechanic villages across the state should be prioritized.

The automobile association assured Nigerians that existing skills gaps will be bridged and quality service delivered to customers by their members.

Share this: Tweet



