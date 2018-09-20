Tennis umpire Mohamed Lahyani banned for Nick Kyrgios pep-talk

Tennis Umpire Mohamed Lahyani has been suspended from his next two scheduled tournaments for encouragingNick Kyrgios on court during the US Open.

Lahyani was heard telling Kyrgios “I want to help you” during a changeover as the Australian trailed Pierre-Hugues Herbert by a set and a break.

Kyrgios, fought back to win the second-round tie in four sets.

Lahyani, has been banned by the ATP from October’s China Open and Shanghai Masters after an internal review.

The Swede will be free to return to work at the Stockholm Open on 15 October.

However, they want prompt prosecution of electoral offenders regardless of party or social status.

Share this: Tweet



