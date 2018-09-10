Three dead, several others injured in Lafia gas tanker explosion

No fewer than three persons have died and several others injured in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State following the explosion of a gas tanker at Monaco Gas Filling Station.

According to eyewitnesses who were at the scene of the incident, the tanker was offloading its product at the gas filling station when the tanker busted and gutted fire.

TVC News reports that, the Nasarawa State Fire Service, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency and other emergency bodies are already responding to the situation.

