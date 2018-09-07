Home International Three firefighters die trying to quench Johannesburg’s building blaze
International
Image result for Three firefighters die trying to quench Johannesburg's building blazeThe fire which claimed the lives of three firefighters in a high-rise building in Johannesburg has finally been extinguished.

The fire started on Wednesday on the 23rd floor of the Health and Human Settlement’s building in downtown Johannesburg.

It had been initially brought under control on that night but it reignited on Thursday morning.

Civilians in the building were evacuated and the area was cordoned off and for two days non stop firefighters battled with the inferno.

