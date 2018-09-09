Three special task force officers killed in Barkin Ladi

Three soldiers deployed to restore normalcy in Barkin Ladi crisis-prone area of Plateau State have been reportedly tshot and killed while performing their duty.

Briefing journalists on the latest happening in Barkin Ladi and other attacked communities, the Commander Special task force Operation Safe Haven, Chukwudi Agundu said the situation in the affected areas is gradually becoming a norm following the aftermath of June 24 killings.

According to the STF boss,the proliferation of arms and amunition on the Plateau has become a thing of concern in recent times.

He confirmed to reporters that 3 of his men were killed while performing their duty of protecting lives and property in Barkin Ladi last Thursday.

