Thugs invade ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s office in Yola

Image result for Thugs invade ex-SGF Babachir Lawal's officeThugs have attacked the office of the former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Lawal Babachir  in Yola.

Three vehicles belonging to associates of Babachir were vandalised in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for information, Ahmad Sajoh has distanced his principal from the attack.

He said the Governor Jibrilla Bindow does not believe in politics of thuggery, blaming desperate politicians of heating up polity of the state.

There has been upbeat in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress following the alleged manipulation of the Ward, Local and state Congresses in the state with of some aggrieved members already defected to the PDP and ADC.

