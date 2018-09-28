Tobacco use: More than 80 million deaths recorded from developing countries

The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance says more than eighty million people dying from tobacco use are from developing countries.

his report takes a look at awareness put forward by the group and efforts to curb the growing trend.

Nigeria must take its rightful position on leadership in Africa to incorporate tobacco control into the sustainable development agenda.

This is the view of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance during a press conference, tagged “Tobacco and Sustainable Development” which seeks to promote campaign on the ills associated with tobacco and the need for government to generate revenue though tobacco taxation.

The Board Chairman, Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance Akinlode Oluwafemi says the SDG’s envisions a future safe from the worst effects of tobacco and advocates increased taxation on tobacco.

The WHO recommends a tobacco tax policy of 75% excise tax which would yield a large decrease in tobacco usage especially among the poor.

The group hopes that the Nigerian government will introduce radical tax policies for tobacco products. To that effect, it hopes that government will

-Include tobacco control in their sustainable development priorities

-Increase the excise duty on tobacco products to such extent that tax revenues realized can be used to fund sustainable development

-Commence enforcement of provisions of the NTCA Act, 2015 amongst others.

