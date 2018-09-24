Troops neutralize seven terrorists, rescue dozens of persons – Nigerian Army

Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed in Sector One of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, have successfully neutralized 7 Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and rescued 73 persons in two separate clearance operations in Sirdawala and Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The troops of 121 Battalion under 26 Task Force Brigade in 7 Division Area of Responsibility/Sector One recorded the victory over the terrorists following a midnight clearance operation to Sirdawala in Gwoza Local Government Area on Sunday 23 September 2018, upon receipt of intelligence that Boko Haram Terrorists where hibernating around Pulka general area.

In rare display of professionalism tactically located, they engaged and neutralized the terrorists hibernating within the community. During this operation, 6 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised and 19 persons comprising 7 women and 12 Children were rescued

In a related development, the troops further proceeded on another offensive operation in the early hours of Monday 24 September 2018 to raid Boko Haram Terrorists hideout in Valley of Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State where they rescued 54 persons comprising 18 women and 34 children.

“Regrettably an officer sustained injury during the operation and is receiving treatment in a military facility while all the rescued persons are being managed and documented for further handover to the appropriate agency.

The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, commended the gallantry of the troops through the Commander 26 Task Force Brigade, Brigadier General Sanusi Dahiru.

He urged the troops to maintain the aggressive posture to rout the Boko Haram Terrorists from their enclaves.

Share this: Tweet



