Troops raid Boko Haram hideout in Amdaga Madachi – Gwoza, rescues 21 civilians

Troops of 192 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force neutralized 14 Boko Haram terrorists in a village suspected to harbour terrorists that ambushed a civilian vehicle in Pulka on Wednesday 5th September 2018.

The troops attained the feat on Thursday 6th September 2018 during an early hours clearance operation to Amdaga Madachi village in Gwoza Local Governmnent Area in Borno State suspected to habour the terrorists.

The troops engaged and subdued the terrorists following a superior fire power of troops in the village. Their aggressive posture, tactics and marksmanship resulted in them rescuing 21 civilians, 6 women and 11 children, 4 men are being attended to at the military hospital.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, through the Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade Brigadier General Dahiru, commended the troops for their gallantry, urging them to maintain the momentum by taking out all Boko Haram Terrorists within the Division Area of Responsibility.

