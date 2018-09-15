Tropical storm Florence kills five in Carolinas

At least five people have been killed after Tropical storm Florence made impact, knocking down trees, flooding rivers, and dumping sheets of rain in the Carolinas.

It diminished from hurricane force as it came ashore, but forecasters said the 350-mile-wide storm’s slow progress across North and South Carolina, could leave much of the region under water in the coming days.

Florence was a Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale with 120-mile per hour winds on Thursday.

It was downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane before coming ashore near Wrightsville Beach close to Wilmington, North Carolina.

Share this: Tweet



