Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad

U.S. President, Donald Trump, has rejected accusations that he discussed assassinating his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad.

He said the claims in the upcoming book about his administration by U.S. journalist, Bob Woodward, are fictitious.

Trump who was speaking during a visit with Kuwaiti ruler, Sabah al-Ahmad, also warned against an imminent war in Syria’s Idlib province.

The Syrian military shelled Idlib, the last stronghold of active rebellion against al-Assad, on Wednesday, as a war monitor said insurgents blew up a bridge in anticipation of a government offensive.

Share this: Tweet



