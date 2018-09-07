Home America Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad
Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad
America
0

Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad

0
0
now viewing

Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad

now playing

US military announce plans to expand troop presence in Germany

now playing

Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts

now playing

Trump tries to douse tension over Putin's summit

now playing

US Election: Republican , Democratic lawmakers criticise Trump's stance on Russia's role

now playing

U.S. top court upholds Trump travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations

Image result for Trump rejects claims that he discussed assassinating Assad U.S. President, Donald Trump, has rejected accusations that he discussed assassinating his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad.

He said the claims in the upcoming book about his administration by U.S. journalist, Bob Woodward, are fictitious.

Trump who was speaking during a visit with Kuwaiti ruler, Sabah al-Ahmad, also warned against an imminent war in Syria’s Idlib province.

The Syrian military shelled Idlib, the last stronghold of active rebellion against al-Assad, on Wednesday, as a war monitor said insurgents blew up a bridge in anticipation of a government offensive.

 

Related Posts

US military announce plans to expand troop presence in Germany

TVCN 0

Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts

TVCN 0

Trump tries to douse tension over Putin’s summit

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies