TVC wins big at 2018 Nigeria media nite-out award

It was a harvest of awards for TVC Communications as it has won three big awards at this year’s Nigeria Media Nite-Out award.

TVC beat four other station to win the Television Station of the year for its huge contribution to the media industry coupled with its leadership skills in socio-economic development of the country..

Not done, TVC News, Head of News, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju clinched the Best Political analyst of the year for his versatility and well-researched contribution to the popular political programme, Journalist Hangout.

Also,Senior Political correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun walked home with the best proactive anchor of the year.

