Home News TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme
TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme
News
Nigeria
0

TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme

0
0
now viewing

TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme

now playing

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

now playing

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

now playing

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

now playing

Combat vote buying through voter education, YIAGA tells INEC

now playing

Flood: NEMA inaugurates emergency operation centres

Television continental political programme, Journalist hangout has won the most interactive and educative television programme of the year award by the Cornel Media Consult awards.

The organizers of the CMC Gladiators Africa Awards 2018, presented the award at TVC’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

The president of the awarding body, Cornelius Udofia, said the award was given, after due diligence and painstaking consideration by their committee and public opinion. He said more than 300 entries were received  through an agency that was hired to conduct the survey after which they were screened to 70.

Udofia said after thorough screening, Journalists’ Hangout beat all other programmes to emerge victory at the keenly contested exercise. He thanked for the Journalists’ Hangout team for its effort towards educating and informing Nigerians about the happenings across the country, but urged them not to relent in order not to betray the trust Nigerians reposed in them.

Responding, star guest on the show and TVC’s head of News, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, thanked the organisers of the award and assured them of the programme’s commitment to a fair and balanced analysis of events across the country. Ototiju also thanked the efforts of everyone involved in the production of the award winning programme.

 

Related Posts

Flooding: NEMA declares national disaster in four states

TVCN 0

Court strikes out alleged militancy suit against Jones Abiri

TVCN 0

Lagos APC: Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies