TVC’s Journalists’ Hangout wins most Interactive, Educative programme

Television continental political programme, Journalist hangout has won the most interactive and educative television programme of the year award by the Cornel Media Consult awards.

The organizers of the CMC Gladiators Africa Awards 2018, presented the award at TVC’s headquarters in Lagos on Monday.

The president of the awarding body, Cornelius Udofia, said the award was given, after due diligence and painstaking consideration by their committee and public opinion. He said more than 300 entries were received through an agency that was hired to conduct the survey after which they were screened to 70.

Udofia said after thorough screening, Journalists’ Hangout beat all other programmes to emerge victory at the keenly contested exercise. He thanked for the Journalists’ Hangout team for its effort towards educating and informing Nigerians about the happenings across the country, but urged them not to relent in order not to betray the trust Nigerians reposed in them.

Responding, star guest on the show and TVC’s head of News, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, thanked the organisers of the award and assured them of the programme’s commitment to a fair and balanced analysis of events across the country. Ototiju also thanked the efforts of everyone involved in the production of the award winning programme.

Share this: Tweet



