Home International Typhoon Manghkut: Philippines assess super storm’s impact
Typhoon Manghkut: Philippines assess super storm’s impact
International
News
World News
0

Typhoon Manghkut: Philippines assess super storm’s impact

0
0
now viewing

Typhoon Manghkut: Philippines assess super storm’s impact

now playing

Philippines Formally Serves Notice Of Withdrawal From ICC

Duterte-Protests-TVCNews
now playing

Pro-, anti-Duterte protests rock Philippines

now playing

D'Tigers star Oguchi joins French club Dordogne

Rescue efforts are underway in northern Philippines, as authorities have raised the death toll of Typhoon Manghkut.

Philippines National Police said that as of today, a further 43 people remained missing and 64 were wounded, as a result of the world’s strongest storm of this year.

All but one of the missing are in the Cordillera Administrative Region, which saw a number of landslides.

Philippine police earlier said that at least 40 people, the majority of whom are gold miners, were feared to have been trapped, when part of a mountain slope, collapsed on miners’ barracks, in a remote village in Benguet province.

Seven bodies were dug out there on Sunday, with rescue work resuming in the morning.

Related Posts

Philippines Formally Serves Notice Of Withdrawal From ICC

TVCN 0
Duterte-Protests-TVCNews

Pro-, anti-Duterte protests rock Philippines

TVCN 0

D’Tigers star Oguchi joins French club Dordogne

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies