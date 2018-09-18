Typhoon Manghkut: Philippines assess super storm’s impact
Rescue efforts are underway in northern Philippines, as authorities have raised the death toll of Typhoon Manghkut.
Philippines National Police said that as of today, a further 43 people remained missing and 64 were wounded, as a result of the world’s strongest storm of this year.
All but one of the missing are in the Cordillera Administrative Region, which saw a number of landslides.
Philippine police earlier said that at least 40 people, the majority of whom are gold miners, were feared to have been trapped, when part of a mountain slope, collapsed on miners’ barracks, in a remote village in Benguet province.
Seven bodies were dug out there on Sunday, with rescue work resuming in the morning.