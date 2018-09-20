Home Business U.S additional tariffs on Chinese goods to have negative impact-Economist
U.S additional tariffs on Chinese goods to have negative impact-Economist
U.S additional tariffs on Chinese goods to have negative impact-Economist

U.S additional tariffs on Chinese goods to have negative impact-Economist

Bilateral Relations: Trump may give China a chance to end trade war

An economist of the Conference Board of Canada, Petro Antunes has said The United States additional tariffs on Chinese goods will have many negative effects.


The United States recently announced to impose 10-percent tariffs on 200 billion U.S. dollars worth of Chinese products. The rate will further increase to 25 percent from the start of next year unless the two countries strike a deal.

Antunes said that it would not only have a negative impact on the economy of China and the U.S., but would also affect that of the world.

The Conference Board of Canada is a not-for-profit think-tank dedicated to researching and analyzing economic trends, organizational performances and public policy issues.

