UEFA: Inter Milan score two late goals to stun spurs
UEFA: Inter Milan score two late goals to stun spurs

Two Late goals from Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino stunned Tottenham as Inter Milan

celebrated their return to the Champions League with a dramatic Group B win.

Christian Eriksen’s deflected strike earlier in the second half looked to have been decisive for Spurs, who stepped up a gear after an unconvincing first period, beset by poor passing.

However, Argentine Icardi, scored from a 20-yard volley five minutes from time.

And Uruguayan midfielder Vecino then headed a winner in added time to send Spurs to a third consecutive defeat.

