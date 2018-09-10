Home Health UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak
UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak
UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak

UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreak

Image result for UN calls for urgent interventions in Borno Cholera outbreakThe United Nations said the death toll in the cholera outbreak in Borno state now stands at 18, with 680 cases reported in eight Local Government Areas.

This represents an increase from the 15 deaths and 380 cases reported by the Borno state Ministry of health last Wednesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is now calling for urgent and strengthened interventions to tackle the cholera outbreak in Borno before more lives are lost.

According to the UN report, health partners are using existing resources from regular emergency operations which are not enough for a full scale response.

It stated that the resources available would not be sufficient in case of a spread of the outbreak to other areas.

